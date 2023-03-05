Video
bKash carries Book Fair books to poor children in Teknaf

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Books collected in the Ekushey Book Fair were distributed to the underprivileged children of Teknaf through Prothom Alo Trust, as part of bKash's continuous initiative to donate books.

Recently, collected books were distributed to the students of Alor Pathshala, established in the village of Domdomia of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, which is run by Prothom Alo Trust. A portion of the books has been donated by the children who handed over those at the book collection booths set by bKash in Book Fair premises, says a press release.

Mahbuba Sultana,coordinator of ProthomAlo Trust and Rukhsana Mily, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications department of bKash handed over the books to 151 students at the Domdomia Alor Pathshala.

In addition to Alor Pathshala, four other schools in the upazilla also received books. A total of 2,500 books were distributed among these five schools, with 500 books allocated for each one.

The students were excited and greatly delighted after receiving the books. One of them, Labia Akter, a fifth grader of Alor Pathshala, said that she didn't get the chance to read books other than textbooks due to affordability issue.

Expressing sheer joy, she said, now she would be able to learn many things reading the books given by bKash that contain range of stories, poems and rhymes. Similar to her, some other students like Hasan and Ayesha also said that their dreams came true having those books.

It is mentionable that bKash is the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair for last six years. And, bKash has been donating books to the schools established for underprivileged children for last three years. 72,500 books have been distributed through this initiative in the last three years.

The books for the underprivileged children have been collected from the readers, writers and visitors coming to the book fair. Besides, bKash itself also adds books with the collected ones.

 Prothom Alo Trust has partnered in the fourth edition of book distribution initiative by bKash this year. The collected books will be distributed among underprivileged students through Prothom Alo Trust.


