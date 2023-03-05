Knowledgevale opens at Banani

'Knowledgevale' started its operation at Banani as a co-working place for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startup companies. The inauguration of the organization was announced recently at 54Kemal Ataturk Avenue (3rd Floor), Banani, Dhaka.







Knowledgevale Director Akib Arafat Khan inaugurated it, says a press release.





While inaugurating the 'Knowledgevale' Akib Arafat Khan said that Bangladesh is a country of infinite potential.







The youth of this country are incredibly talented and hardworking. But there is no environment for young entrepreneurs in this country.







Young entrepreneurs with innovative mindsets have to face many obstacles. Knowledgevale was founded for these young entrepreneurs and freelancers.





From this organization, young entrepreneurs will be able to expand their business without any worries. He also said that many young people cannot start a small business due to lake of an office.







Knowledgevale will not only provide them office space, but will also provide them all the logistic support they need to expand their business.





Daffodil Family CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman said to his speech that the journey of Daffodil family started with the focus on information and technology. Now is the age of information technology.







Knowledgevale will sponsor the initiatives that the youth will take in the field of information technology. Knowledgevale aims to take knowledge-based initiatives forward to innovative young entrepreneurs as well.MunirHasan, Founder, ChakriKhujbo Na, Debo, Iqbal BaharZahid, Founder and President, NijerBolar Moto EktiGolpo, Daffodil Family CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Masum Iqbal, Dean, FBE of Daffodil International University were present at the inauguration ceremony.





Note that Knowledgevale is an organization that provides co-workspaces for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startups. There are modern design offices, free internet, meeting rooms, car parking, membership facilities and much more. Details can be found at https://knowledgevale.com/.