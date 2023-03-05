Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Knowledgevale opens at Banani

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

'Knowledgevale' started its operation at Banani as a co-working place for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startup companies. The inauguration of the organization was announced recently at 54Kemal Ataturk Avenue (3rd Floor), Banani, Dhaka.

Knowledgevale Director Akib Arafat Khan inaugurated it, says a press release.

While inaugurating the 'Knowledgevale' Akib Arafat Khan said that Bangladesh is a country of infinite potential.

The youth of this country are incredibly talented and hardworking. But there is no environment for young entrepreneurs in this country.

Young entrepreneurs with innovative mindsets have to face many obstacles. Knowledgevale was founded for these young entrepreneurs and freelancers.

 From this organization, young entrepreneurs will be able to expand their business without any worries. He also said that many young people cannot start a small business due to lake of an office.

Knowledgevale will not only provide them office space, but will also provide them all the logistic support they need to expand their business.

Daffodil Family CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman said to his speech that the journey of Daffodil family started with the focus on information and technology. Now is the age of information technology.

Knowledgevale will sponsor the initiatives that the youth will take in the field of information technology. Knowledgevale aims to take knowledge-based initiatives forward to innovative young entrepreneurs as well.MunirHasan, Founder, ChakriKhujbo Na, Debo, Iqbal BaharZahid, Founder and President, NijerBolar Moto EktiGolpo, Daffodil Family CEO  Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Masum Iqbal, Dean, FBE of Daffodil International University were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Note that Knowledgevale is an organization that provides co-workspaces for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startups. There are modern design offices, free internet, meeting rooms, car parking, membership facilities and much more. Details can be found at https://knowledgevale.com/.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collection from large taxpayers falls short of target by Tk 2,147cr
Taka rallies against US dollar
Banani Central Jame Masjid opens under Dr. Iqbal's initiative
BD-Japan B2B event to be held in May
UNIDO, CCCI exchange views on industrialization
S'pore-based DBS Bank opens Dhaka office
Sabur Khan leads AUAP’s Network at EURIE Summit
bKash carries Book Fair books to poor children in Teknaf


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft