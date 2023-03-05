Crystal Insurance holds its 23th Annual Conference The 23th Annual Conference of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd was held on at The Palace, Bahubal, Habiganj recently, says a press release.





The Conference was inaugurated by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chief Guest of Conference and Chairman of the Company.







Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer of the Company presided over the meeting. Abdullah Al Zahir (Shapan), Former Sponsor Director, Abdullah Hasan, Nusrat Mahmud, Directors, Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed, Independent Director and Branch In-Charges, Senior Development Personnel and Departmental Heads of Corporate Office attended the Conference.





In the Conference, the Business Performance-2022 of the Company was reviewed and fixed-up target for the year 2023 with advice to all concerned producers for utilizing their best efforts and tehniques to achieve individual's target successfully in the interest of the Company.





The conference ended with a thanks to the respected clients, well-wishers, patrons and employees.