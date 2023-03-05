Apparel brand Blucheez holds Fan Fest Blucheez, an apparel brand that never fails to create buzz in the apparel industry, this time hosted a grand event� 'Blucheez Fan Fest - Meet and Greet Shakib Al Hasan', at a renowned hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press release.





This event has been organized to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Blucheez with its loyal customers.





The Blucheez Fan Fest had been an evening of celebration and fashion, with plenty of activities lined up for the customers. The event kicked off with an exclusive ramp show featuring the upcoming Eid collections.







Curiosity was piqued when guests saw Shakib Al Hasan, the brand ambassador of Blucheez as show stopper.





"A perfect mix of simple yet chic and elegant with no compromise of comfortability is the main motto of Blucheez. We understand our customers' needs and believe that every collection meets those. Our designers are working tirelessly to ensure world-class fashion trends.





We intend to establish Blucheez as a global fashion brand in near future. Today we are thrilled to host the 'Blucheez Fan Fest' and design it to be a unique and unforgettable experience for our loyal customers,'' said Dr. Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Founder of Blucheez.





The Eid collection features light and airy, ready-to-wear fits highlighting minimal designs for those who are looking for comfortable yet fashionable clothing. The focus this time has been on Panjabi, Kurti, Salwar Kamiz, Western tops, Formal and Casual shirt, T-shirt, Polo-shirt, Denim, and is available in a range of sizes to fit all body types.





The Blucheez Fan Fest campaign had been run on Facebook for more than a month. The 26 lucky winners of this campaign had the chance to meet with Shakib Al Hasan. With star-studded guest, fun activities, and an exclusive ramp show, it had been one of the most talked-about events.