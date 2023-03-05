Call to open stalled domestic airports to promote smart aviation A seminar has been held in Dhaka on capacity building of international airports and opening of stalled domestic airports in Bangladesh.





The Bangladesh Monitor organised the seminar in cooperation with Eastern Bank Ltd at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday to promote "smart aviation".





State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, were among the guests.





Retired wing commander ATM Nazrul Islam, managing director of the United Airways, presented the key-note paper.





The panellists of the discussion included Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novo Air, Air Commodore Mahbub Jahan Khan, director of corporate training and planning at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, among others.





Representatives of local and foreign airlines, regulatory authorities, other stakeholders and the media attended the seminar presided over by Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.





Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, moderated the seminar.





Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs at EBL, also addressed the seminar. �bdnews24.com