National Agricare inks MoU with Mianz Private Ltd A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between National Agricare, one of Bangladesh's agribusiness companies, and Maldives' Mianz Private Limited at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel premises in the capital on Thursday (March 2.





Through this, Mianj Private Limited of Maldives will purchase various agricultural products (especially pesticides) from National Agricare.





This is for the first time in history that Bangladesh being an import dependent country for agrochemical is going to export such product along with meeting local demands.





Currently about 90 per cent of the country's pesticide demand is met through imports and only 10 per cent is met through domestic production. Right now, when Bangladesh is facing problems in importing various products, export has become an important issue and just then, National Agricare has signed this export agreement with a foreign company.







On behalf of National Agricare, the company's managing director, agriculturist KSM Mostafizur Rahman, and Mr. Ahmed Mottaki, the company's chairman, on behalf of Mianz Private Limited, signed the MoU.