Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LAFL appoints UCB Invest as Issue Manager for upcoming IPO

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

LAFL appoints UCB Invest as Issue Manager for upcoming IPO

LAFL appoints UCB Invest as Issue Manager for upcoming IPO

UCB Investment Ltd is appointed as the Issue Manager of the forthcoming IPO of Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL)-a Joint Venture Financial Institution with multinational collaboration in Bangladesh, licensed by Bangladesh Bank.

An Issue Management Agreement Signing Ceremony was recently held at LAFL Headquarter.

Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd and  Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Lankan Alliance Finance Limited have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the ceremony on Tuesday, says a press release.

Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC and  Jowher Rizvi, Chairman, Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) graced the event with their presence. Besides,  ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD, United Commercial Bank PLC,  Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, MD and CEO, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited and  Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, MD and CEO, UCB Asset Management Ltd. graced the event with their presence.Other senior officials from respective organizations were also present in the event.

UCB Investment Limited-one of the leading investment banks in the country has successfully proved its worth in every arena of the investment banking industry since its inception. It is worth mentionable that the institution bagged both national and international recognitions for its outstanding business excellence last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collection from large taxpayers falls short of target by Tk 2,147cr
Taka rallies against US dollar
Banani Central Jame Masjid opens under Dr. Iqbal's initiative
BD-Japan B2B event to be held in May
UNIDO, CCCI exchange views on industrialization
S'pore-based DBS Bank opens Dhaka office
Sabur Khan leads AUAP’s Network at EURIE Summit
bKash carries Book Fair books to poor children in Teknaf


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft