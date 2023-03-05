LAFL appoints UCB Invest as Issue Manager for upcoming IPO

UCB Investment Ltd is appointed as the Issue Manager of the forthcoming IPO of Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL)-a Joint Venture Financial Institution with multinational collaboration in Bangladesh, licensed by Bangladesh Bank.





An Issue Management Agreement Signing Ceremony was recently held at LAFL Headquarter.







Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd and Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Lankan Alliance Finance Limited have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the ceremony on Tuesday, says a press release.





Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC and Jowher Rizvi, Chairman, Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) graced the event with their presence. Besides, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD, United Commercial Bank PLC, Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, MD and CEO, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited and Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, MD and CEO, UCB Asset Management Ltd. graced the event with their presence.Other senior officials from respective organizations were also present in the event.





UCB Investment Limited-one of the leading investment banks in the country has successfully proved its worth in every arena of the investment banking industry since its inception. It is worth mentionable that the institution bagged both national and international recognitions for its outstanding business excellence last year.