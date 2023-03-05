ANM Mahfuz joins Bank Asia as AMD ANM Mahfuz joined Bank Asia Limited as Additional Managing Director (AMD) on March 1, 2023.





He started his banking career as an Officer in 1998 with ANZ Grindlays Bank where he worked in Consumer Banking, says a press release.





Then he served Standard Chartered Bank for more than 18 years in different capacities, viz., Sales Team Manager, Branch Sales and Service Manager, Cluster Head, General Manager of Consumer Banking, Head of Priority Banking, Head of Distribution, Head of CEPG and lastly as Head of Client Acquisition.







As Head of Client Acquisition, he streamlined the efforts and activities of Retail Banking Client Acquisition units to meet and increase new business and customer acquisition goals.





Later on, he joined Prime Bank Limited in May 2018 as Senior Executive Vice President where he managed the transformation of Consumer Banking business with various digital innovative products and services and supervised and led Consumer Banking Business comprising of Cards, Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC), Agent Banking, Service Quality, Branch Distribution Network, Consumer Products and Sales, Priority Banking etc.







He also played a pivotal role in centralization of Prime Bank's branch operations. Due to his leading role, he was promoted as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer in January 2020.





Mahfuz possesses Graduate and Post Graduate degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka with excellent academic credentials.