Emtiaz Uddin joins Padma Bank as DMD

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin joined Padma Bank Ltd as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Chief Business Officer (CBO).





Prior to his new assignment, he served The Premier Bank Limited as SEVP, Head of Retail, SME and Agriculture Banking Division, says a press release.





During his banking career, spanning over 23 years, Emtiaz also served in SCB, HSBC, EBL and Dhaka Bank in different leadership roles.







Emtiaz completed his BSS Honours and MSS in Economics from the University of Chittagong. Later on, he completed MBA (major in Marketing) from Asian University of Bangladesh.





The bank looks forward the centralized transformation of Padma Bank will gain momentum under the leadership of the new Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin.