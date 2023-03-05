SIBL opens six agent banking outlets Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened six agent banking outlets through virtual platform at its head office recently, says a press release.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the agent banking outlets as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.







Among others, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking, were present.







Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries joined the programme virtually.