Agrani Bank Dhaka Circle-2 holds Managers Confce A management conference was held at Agrani Bank Training Institute, Dhanmondi on Saturday to review the business performance during 2022 and fix business targets to the desired level in 2023 for all branches under the supervision of Agrani Bank Limited, Dhaka Circle-2, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir was chief guest at the conference. The session was presided over by Md. Fazle Khoda, General Manager, Dhaka Circle-2.







Deputy Managing Director Md. Anwarul Islam, Shyamal Krishna Saha, and Parveen Akter along with all concerned General Managers, Circle Executives, Zonal Heads, and Branch Managers were present.







The Managing Director and CEO, Md. Murshedul Kabir gave special instructions for reducing the classified loans of the bank, increasing deposits, enhancing customer service and achieving operating profit.