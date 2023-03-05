Video
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:46 AM
Global equities advance on reassuring economic data

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, March 4: World stock markets rose on Friday with data showing the resilience of the US and Chinese economies, reassuring investors rather than sparking worries about interest rate hikes.

With central banks in the United States, Britain and eurozone raising interest rates to tamp down inflation, signs of economic strength could persuade policymakers to hike rates further for longer and possibly prompt a more severe downturn later.

A strong run of data sent chills through trading floors in February -- wiping out almost all of January's rally -- as investors realized the US central bank had more work to do to control prices.

But survey data from both China and the United States were welcomed.

China's February Caixin services PMI rose to 55.0 from 52.9, where a score above 50 represents expansion.

Meanwhile, the ISM services PMI in the United States was also in growth territory, dipping to 55.1 from 55.2.    �AFP


