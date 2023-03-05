Video
Bangladesh Bank lifts credit limit for electricity generating firms

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has lifted the general credit limit for power generating companies. Banks will therefore be able to give loans to individuals, organisations and groups involved in electricity generation companies as much as they like.

The central bank issued a circular on Thursday relaxing this limit till December 31 this year. The Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the Central Bank issued the circular and sent it to Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of all banks.

In order to maintain the uninterrupted supply of money required for power generation, to import fuel oil and other raw materials in the power sector, any person, organisation or group generating power, can borrow any amount from banks, the circular stated.

On November 8 last year, the central bank provided facilities to coal-based power generation companies by lifting the lending restrictions.


