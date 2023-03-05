Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 March, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delhi airport now transshipment hub for BD export cargo

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Delhi airport is now a transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh to other countries and the first batch of transshipment cargo will leave for Spain on Sunday

The airport's operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the cargo transshipment via Delhi will cost manufacturers and suppliers significantly less as compared to other routes.

On February 7, DIAL received the government's approval for the airport to serve as a cargo transshipment hub between Bangladesh and other global destinations for export cargo.

The first batch of cargo, which left Dhaka on February 26 arrived at Delhi airport on Friday and will leave for its destined location in Spain on March 5, DIAL said in a release, according to Indian media.

The transshipment cargo will reach from Dhaka to Delhi, via the Bangladesh-India border at Benapole-Petrapol.

"Once the cargo leaves the Petrapol border after all security checks, the manufacturers will be able to track their shipment throughout its journey, including its arrival at the Delhi airport, during security clearances, and final uploading of cargo on the aircraft," the release said.

DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, has created a special truck docking facility and a dedicated X-ray area for the swift transfer of cargo to their outbound locations.

The government's decision is expected to boost the national economy while reducing the shipment cost significantly for manufacturers and increasing the daily export of international cargo via Delhi airport, including ready-made garments (RMG), handlooms, footwear, leather products, jute products, and pharmaceuticals.

PTI adds: DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that with this initiative, Delhi Airport is on its way to becoming the international cargo hub of the world, serving as a transshipment centre between East and West.

Delhi airport is the largest cargo hub airport in the South Asia region, with two integrated cargo terminals having an annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes which is scalable to 2.3 million metric tonnes.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collection from large taxpayers falls short of target by Tk 2,147cr
Taka rallies against US dollar
Banani Central Jame Masjid opens under Dr. Iqbal's initiative
BD-Japan B2B event to be held in May
UNIDO, CCCI exchange views on industrialization
S'pore-based DBS Bank opens Dhaka office
Sabur Khan leads AUAP’s Network at EURIE Summit
bKash carries Book Fair books to poor children in Teknaf


Latest News
BNP's existence will face crisis if it doesn't join polls: Hasan
Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu
Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday
Probe body formed over Sitakunda oxygen plant fire
Motorcyclist killed in Rangamati road accident
AJM Nasir injured as door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unhurt
Police ASI among 5 arrested on charge of extortion
3 killed, 77 hurt in Panchagarh road crashes
Home Minister opens first e-gate at Benapole Checkpost
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Three killed as pickup collides with BGB bus in Cox's Bazar
Khulna doctors postpone work abstention for 7 days
2 burnt in Gulshan house AC explosion
Prof Ava Hossain inducted as APAO president as first Bangladeshi
PM holds meeting with ex-British PM Tony Blair
Ganatantra Mancha to form human-chain on March 11
Sitakunda oxygen plant blast leaves 5 dead, 30 injured
IU suspends Antara, four other students over torturing female student
RU student stabbed on campus, 3 held
LDC5 Conference: PM leaves Dhaka for Doha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft