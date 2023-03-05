LafargeHolcim BD declares record 48pc dividend for 2022

Launching of new products and acceleration of waste management services contributed significantly to the record results of Annual Financial Result 2022 of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.





Operating Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) reached Tk 597 crore, a significant increase of 23% despite a tough year for the whole cement industry





New products and innovative solutions along with strong digital footprint ensured a sustainable growth momentum, Net Sales Growth of 15%. Various cost and efficiency improvements have helped to achieve the impressive result, the company said in a press release.





LafargeHolcim Bangladesh CEO Iqbal Chowdhury said: "2022 was a commendable year for LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, as we delivered record performance both in profitability and cash generation�We launched new sustainable products, like "Supercrere Plus", ensured growth in aggregates business, increased our digital footprint and gained traction in our new business channels.







"LafargeHolcim Bangladesh continued to advance its leadership in sustainability with the "Geocyle", the waste management initiatives towards our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. We are poised for 2023 as we look to continue introducing new innovative and sustainable building material solutions in the Bangladesh market. This will further differentiate us in the market."





Operating EBIT reached Tk 5,970 million (597 crore) a growth of 23% over last year. Net sales increased by 15% to Tk 23,594 million compared to Tk 20,534 million in 2021.







Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 14% to Tk 3.83 compared to Tk 3.34 in 2021. The journey for cost leadership remained as a focal point during the year and had a very positive impact on the overall result.







As the company has successfully delivered superlative results during the year 2022, The Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has recommended payment of final cash dividend @15% at Tk. 1.50/- per Equity Share of Tk.10 face value amounting to Tk. 1,742,061,000 for the year ending 2022.







With the final dividend, the company declared highest ever dividend for a year @ 48% which shows their renewed confidence in the sustainability of the Company.





"2023 will be another challenging year as geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressure will continue. Despite that we are optimistic to continue to deliver strong performance, as we demonstrated in the previous years," the company said in its outlook.