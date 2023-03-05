Video
Sunday, 5 March, 2023
BD's ShopUp joins ranks of OpenAI, NASA in honours list

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest full-stack B2B commerce platform, has been named on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

The award highlights businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. The 2023 list is full of extraordinary founders and businesses, including global innovators like OpenAI and NASA, among others. ShopUp has earned the standing of No. 3 in the Asia-Pacific category on the 2023 Most Innovative Companies list.  Past winners of the award include Spotify and Airbnb.

Speaking about the award, Afeef Zaman, Founder and CEO of ShopUp said: "We are happy to receive this recognition. It is an exciting time for Bangladesh, we feel inspired to be in the company of so many other startups who are innovating and solving local problems."

ShopUp is using technology to serve the needs of small neighborhood retailers. Currently, ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam and logistics network REDX ensure food and essentials reach 20 million people in the country. The company is poised to solve critical gaps in the local food supply chain.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated annual editorial efforts. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all economic sectors.


