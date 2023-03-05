Video
Sunday, 5 March, 2023
IBBL issues Hajj Card with maximum transaction facility

Published : Sunday, 5 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has launched Visa Hajj Agent Card with maximum transaction facility for the first time in Bangladesh.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director inaugurated the card as chief guest at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director, Soumya Basu, Country head of Visa card and Siraj Siddiki Shakil, Director (Product and solution) of Visa card attended the program as special guest.

Presided over by Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director, Mizanur Rahman and Senior Executive Vice President addressed welcome speech. Proprietors of important Hajj Agencies along with executives of both organizations attended the program.

This Card can be used for shopping, house rent and cash withdrawal in Saudi Arabia. In addition, a maximum of one lac and fifty thousand US dollars worth of Riyal cash can be withdrawn daily from ATM in Saudi Arabia with the facility of depositing money equivalent to a maximum of Seven lac and Fifty thousand US dollars. There is no charge for card issuance and renewal.


