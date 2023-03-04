Video
Tarique hatching conspiracies from abroad: Nasim

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Friday said that BNP has become politically bankrupt and its acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is hatching conspiracies against the country staying abroad.

Nasim said this after paying tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital accompanied by new committee leaders of Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Alumni Association.

He said, "After being politically bankrupt the party (BNP) is spreading falsehood against the government. They need to look at themselves in the mirror. They do not even know that they are in the path of extinction."

Describing Awami League as a pro-people party, Nasim said the party never does politics of fleeing. AL never bows down to any evil power, he added.

He also said the government is running the country as per the constitution. The upcoming general election will be held as per the constitution under the Election Commission, he said adding that the government will perform routine works during the elections.

He hoped all political parties will join the upcoming general election and the countrymen will remain united to protect the country's democratic practice during the polls.

Nasim asked AL leaders and activists to remain united against any kind of conspiracy of BNP.


