Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:45 AM
Dhaka North City AL to hold four peace rallies today

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka North City unit of the ruling Awami League will hold peace rallies at the city's four points today (Saturday).

The rallies will begin at 3pm while AL central leaders will be present at the rallies, a press release said.

A rally will be held at Mirpur-1 intersection. AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim will speak at the rally as the chief guest while Dhaka North City AL general secretary SM Mannan Kachi as the key speaker.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak will address another peace rally in front of Mohammadpur Town Hall and Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman will be present there as main discussant.

Besides, a rally will be held in front of Uttara's Azampur complex where AL presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, will be present as the chief guest.

AL presidium member Adv Quamrul Islam will speak, as the chief guest, at a rally in front of Badda U-loop.    BSS


