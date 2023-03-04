Video
BNP, like-minded people to hold Silent Road Marches in cities today

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other like-minded people will observe simultaneous Silent March programme in all Metropolis Thana today.

On Friday BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the party leaders, activists and people to make the programme a success.

In a press release Fakhrul said, "Prices of gas, electricity and necessary commodities have increases due to the unlimited corruption of the government. Electricity tariffs have been hiked several times in the last few months. Thousands of crores of taka are being embezzled in the name of subsidizing quick rentals."

"Unlimited soaring of commodity prices have increased the burden of the common people. Now it is very difficult for the people to survive," he added.

Fakhrul said the country is now on the brink of destruction due to corruption and absence of democracy. Today people have no right to vote, no right to speak, no right to live well. In this situation government will not be saved by persecution, murders, disappearances, and false cases."

The people of the country have woken up against the misrule. People are united today in the movement to bring back the prices of daily commodities to the normal level and to get people's right to vote.

BNP Secretary General said, "The people are ready to make any sacrifice to fulfill the demands of non-partisan caretaker government and free BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Without a non-partisan government, no election will be allowed in this country, people will not allow it."
He called upon the people including leaders and activists of all levels to make the "March" programme a success.
BNP has announced the march to press home a 10-point demand, including reduction in prices of electricity, gas and daily commodities.  

According to a press release of the central office of BNP, marches will be held in all metropolis thanas across the country on Saturday. Central leaders of the party will participate in it.

In a press release of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP said, they will observe the programme at all thana. Central and organizational leaders along with party standing committee members will be present in these marches.

Apart from this, the Ganatrantra Mancha, 12-party alliance and 'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote' will march separately in Dhaka.

According to a press release Ganatrantra Mancha will hold a rally in front of the National Press Club at 11:00am and march to the Nightingale restaurant in Kakrail.

Meanwhile, the 12-party alliance will hold a rally near the Bijay Nagar water tank at 11:00am which will move through Paltan intersection, Dainik Bangla and return via Culvert Road to the water tank.

'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote' also expressed solidarity with the programme. They will hold a short rally in front of Al-Razi Complex in Vijoy Nagar at 11:00am and will march around Paltan, Jatiya Press Club till Kakrail.

LDP will hold a padayatra at Panthpath, Badda and Jatrabari in the capital at 3:00pm.

Besides, like-minded Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote will march from Purana Paltan to Dainik Bangla at 11:00am.

On Saturday, Dhaka North and South Awami League has also announced to hold a peace rally in all the police stations of the metropolis. Central leaders of the party will also be present there.


