Errant MoFA driver sent to jail

The driver, Sohrab Miah of Government Transport Pool, who was on protocol duty as the chauffer of the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court for not returning and damaging the BMW car off duty.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the order on Friday.



The court fixed Sunday for hearing Sohrab's bail prayer following his lawyer's petition.



Darus Salam police produced the driver before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.

Police arrested the driver from his Darus Salam residence on Thursday night.



The case statement is that on Monday the government transport pool allotted a BMW car for the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, for his three-day visit. The following day after duty the accused driver did not return the car to the transport pool instead used it for his personal purpose and met an accident. The front portion of the BMW car was extensively damaged.



