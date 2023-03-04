Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Qadiani Salana Jalsa Closure Demanded

Errant MoFA driver sent to jail

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court Correspondent

The driver, Sohrab Miah of Government Transport Pool, who was on protocol duty as the chauffer of the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court for not returning and damaging the BMW car off duty.

 Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the order on Friday.

The court fixed Sunday for hearing Sohrab's bail prayer following his lawyer's petition.

Darus Salam police produced the driver before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.
Police arrested the driver from his Darus Salam residence on Thursday night.

The case statement is that on Monday the government transport pool allotted a BMW car for the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, for his three-day visit. The following day after duty the accused driver did not return the car to the transport pool instead used it for his personal purpose and met an  accident. The front portion of the BMW car was extensively damaged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don't forget poorest nations, UN envoy Fatima pleads ahead of key meet
US, EU pledge billions in ocean aid at int'l conference
Tarique hatching conspiracies from abroad: Nasim
Dhaka North City AL to hold four peace rallies today
95,000 e-Passport holders avail e-Gates facility at HSIA in 7 months
BNP, like-minded people to hold Silent Road Marches in cities today
30 injured as protester-police clash in Panchagarh
Errant MoFA driver sent to jail


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft