Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Patients suffer as Khulna doctors' strike drags into 3rd day

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KHULNA, Mar 3: Khulna doctors' strike protesting the "attack" on one of their colleagues by a policeman and others entered its third day on Friday.

Healthcare services came to a grinding halt at all government and private hospitals, except for emergency care, in the district due to the strike, causing immense suffering to patients and others.

Dr Baharul Alam, president of the Khulna unit of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), said a high-level delegation of the Directorate General of Health Services already arrived in Khulna to discuss the withdrawal of the strike.

"The delegation will hold a meeting with the BMA, clinic owners and physicians to address the issue," he said.

Healthcare seekers said the appointments with specialist physicians, who come from Dhaka and practice privately at clinics, were cancelled on Thursday night due to the strike as the physicians "expressed solidarity with the protesters."

On February 25, Dr Sheikh Nishat Abdullah, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department of Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, was allegedly physically assaulted, by a patient's relatives, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naim, at a nursing home in Sheikhpara of Khulna city during surgery.

Protesting the attack, the BMA Khulna unit decided to observe a 24-hour work abstention from Wednesday to Thursday morning.
Baharul Thursday said they would continue the strike as long as the ASI is not arrested, and a case filed against the physician is not withdrawn.

Meanwhile, ASI Naim, who was earlier posted at a police station in Satkhira, was attached to the district's police lines after his withdrawal from his workplace Thursday.

Kazi Moniruzzaman, superintendent of Satkhira police, said actions will be taken against him if the allegations are found to be true after an investigation, he said.

Nusrat Ara Moyna, wife of the policeman, held a press conference on Thursday at Khulna Press Club seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister to resolve the problem, saying: "I have video footage of that night which shows no evidence of assault and vandalism." Moyana also demanded justice for "harassment against her" and implicating Naim in a "false case."      UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don't forget poorest nations, UN envoy Fatima pleads ahead of key meet
US, EU pledge billions in ocean aid at int'l conference
Tarique hatching conspiracies from abroad: Nasim
Dhaka North City AL to hold four peace rallies today
95,000 e-Passport holders avail e-Gates facility at HSIA in 7 months
BNP, like-minded people to hold Silent Road Marches in cities today
30 injured as protester-police clash in Panchagarh
Errant MoFA driver sent to jail


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft