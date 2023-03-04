Video
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:44 AM
Home Front Page

PM leaves for Doha today

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves for Doha, the capital of Qatar, today to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

In the conference, Bangladesh is expected to seek global supports for its smooth LDC graduation. The event will be held on March 5-9 in Doha, which appears to be Dhaka's last participation as a member state of this group as Bangladesh is set to graduate out of the forum by 2026, said a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Sheikh Hasina will lead a high-level delegation and hold a bilateral meeting with her Qatari counterpart apart from her participation at the LDC5 conference.

 During her stay in Qatar till March 8, she is scheduled to have a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. Bilateral issues, including cooperation in the areas of energy sector will come up for discussion.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am tomorrow, which is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport, Doha at 2:30pm local time (Doha time).

On the same day (Saturday afternoon), Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to have separate meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UNGA President Csaba Korosi and UNDP administrator Achim Steiner at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

On March 5, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening plenary meeting of the LDC5 Conference as a special guest at the QNCC.

Then, she is scheduled to have separate meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Secretary General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin there.    BSS


