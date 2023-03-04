Land Ministry to appoint district-based agents to provide service to citizens

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday informed that the ministry is likely to start appointing district-based agents to provide land services to the citizens. To support this initiative of appointing land service agents, private agent-ship policy is being developed.



While speaking as chief guest at a dialogue titled "Recent Initiatives in Land Management and Citizen Rights" held at BRAC Centre Inn at Mohakhali, the minister made the disclosure.



The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and Manusher Jonno Foundation jointly organized the dialogue. Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote speech at the programme.



Saifuzzaman said that cent-percent digital literacy rate cannot be ensured yet in the country. Therefore, everyone cannot access the digital services online. Taking all factors into account and keeping everyone in mind, the decision of appointing land service agents has been made.



He said that a 'Citizen Service Centre' is being set up in Bhumi Bhaban. Currently, it's on operation on a trial basis. This service will be expanded to the district level gradually. In addition to the call centre, citizens can also go directly to these service centers to receive land services. Apart from this, CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor private agent activities. To run and monitor their activities smoothly, upazila and district-based citizen committees are also being considered.



Saifuzzaman emphasised the government's commitment to developing a land service system that minimizes the opportunity for corruption.



He cited the examples of developed countries, where the system itself prevents corruption and expressed the hope that a similar result can be achieved in their country.



The minister said that the work of the field-level land office is being monitored regularly. "We are monitoring whether files are being disposed of properly in the upazila and circle land offices and taking regular feedback. Monitoring activities will be intensified gradually."



As keynote speaker, Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman presented an overview of land management initiatives at the program.

He said that 1.38 lakh maps of the country are being digitized and satellite images are being purchased. A database of plot-based land classes is being created by overlaying satellite images on these maps. About 10,000 digital Mauza maps are being linked to the e-mutation system. This digital map and Khaitan (Record ofRights) will be updated automatically along with the mutation (Namzari).



With the help of Bhumi Seba app, citizens can instantly access information such as length, width, location, and measurement of their land.



The secretary also disclosed that the digital land service system has contributed more than Tk 550 crore to the government treasury in just eight months of the financial year 2022-23 through various sectors, including land development tax, e-Mutation, Khaitan, and map.



Since the introduction of online land development tax in September 2021, the online revenue collection rate alone has reached around Tk 470 crore, showing a remarkable 326 percent progress in 2022-23. On February 20, the revenue collection figure reached more than TK 3.5 crore in a single day. Moreover, the e-Mutation fee has generated over Tk 200 crore from 2021 till now, with an average daily collection of Taka 1 crore from the e-mutation system, he added.



President of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, also Distinguish Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue, moderated the programme while Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam, A2I National Portal Implementation Specialist Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, Supreme Court Advocate Mahfuz Bin Yusuf and Association for Land Reform Chief Coordinator Rafiq Ahmed Sirazi among others spoke at the event.



Senior officials from the Land Ministry, various non-governmental development organizations, civil society representatives, individuals from various ethnic groups including Oraon and Bengalis, as well as media personalities attended the event.



