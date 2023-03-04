Speedy trial case verdicts get bogged in SC

Thirteen-year old Sheikh Md Samiul Alam Rajon of Sylhet was tortured to death tied to a pole on suspicion of theft while another child Rakib, a motor garage worker in Khulna, was killed in an grisly manner more than seven years ago.



The two killings shook the nation at that time. The trial of these two murders were completed within three to four months through the Speedy Trial Tribunal.



The court took only 17 working days to complete the trial proceedings of Rajan killing while the trial proceedings of Rakib killing case had also been completed within just 10 working days.



The two separate tribunals in two places declared the verdict of the two much-talked-about murder cases on the same day on November 8 in 2015.



Legal experts and those concerned with the judiciary termed that it was rare in the history of the judicial department to end the trial so quickly like these cases.



However, the speed of the trial proceedings became slow at the High Court (HC) as it took more than two years to complete the trial of the two cases.



Finally, these two cases have been pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for more than five and half years as the hearing of these appeals could not take place due to the backlog of cases. Till June last year, a total of 17,547 cases were pending with the Appellate Division for disposal, sources said.



Talking to media, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that he would discuss the matter with the Attorney General.



"Let me know the matter first and let me see if the two cases are ready for hearing," he said replying to a question.



Like these two cases, many sensational and sensitive cases including sensational 7-murder case of Narayanganj, blogger Rajib killing case and tailor Biswajit murder case have been pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for disposal for long time due to the backlog of cases.



When asked, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the hearing has not been held so far due to the small number of judges and the crisis of the Corona period. Now the number of judges in the Appellate Division has increased.



"We hope that the trial of the two sensational cases will be completed soon. Now, the hearing of the appeals will be held at several benches in the Appellate Division," the chief law officer of the state noted.



According to the case statement, thirteen-year old Sheikh Md Samiul Alam Rajon was beaten to death by a group of brutes in Kumargaon Bus Stand area of Sylhet Sadar on July 8 in 2015 allegedly for trying to steal a rickshaw van.



Tied to a pole, he screamed for help, cried for water and begged for his life. But they laughed and jeered at him till the boy went silent forever.



One of them even filmed the horrendous incident and shared it on social media site Facebook.



The 28-minute video footage went viral and showed prime accused Quamrul Islam, in a black T-shirt and lungi, hitting the boy's feet, joints of legs, shoulders and head with a stick.



The sickening torture video shook the nation to its core and stirred outcries in the social network and the mainstream media.



On November 8 in 2015, Sylhet Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court sentenced four people including Quamrul to death for beating Rajon to death. The three other death-row convicts are Zakir Hossain alias Pavel, Saddique Ahmed alias Boro Moyna and Taz Uddin alias Badal.



The same day, Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Court handed down death penalty to Omar Sharif, and his accomplice and uncle Mintu Khan to death for killing Rakib by pumping air into his rectum.



Earlier on August 3 in 2015, Sharif, owner of 'Sharif Motors', and his uncle Mintu Khan called Rakib, a former employee of Sharif, to his workshop in Tutpara Kabarkhana of Khulna when the boy went to a nearby store to buy some paint.



The duo stripped the boy, inserted a high-pressure air pump nozzle into his rectum and filled the body with air. Rakib's intestines tore apart and lungs burst as air filled the abdomen, which left him dead.



After the lower court verdicts, the death references reached High Court on November 10 in 2015.



Following the special direction by the Chief Justice, the then High Court bench led by Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim passed the verdict in January 2017 after hearing the death references and appeals of the cases.



After the HC verdicts on the cases, the convicts filed separate appeals with the Appellate Division against the HC verdict. But, the Appellate Division is yet to start hearing on the appeals despite the lapses of more than five years.



Blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider, who was an activist of Shahbagh movement and used to write against Jamaat-Shibir and war criminals on different blogs under the pseudo name of Thaba Baba, was hacked to death near his Mirpur house in the capital on February 15 in 2013.



On December 31 last year, a Dhaka court handed down death penalty to two people and different jail terms to six others, including the chief of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, for killing Rajib.



On April 27 in 2017, in a verdict the High Court also upheld a speedy trial tribunal verdict that sentenced two people to death for killing blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider.



Later, convicts filed appeal with the Appellate Division against the HC verdict. Now, this case is also pending with the Appellate Division at this time for disposal.



