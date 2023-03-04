Soaring essential prices worry all ahead of Ramadan

The prices of daily commodities are increasing in the markets across the country. Broiler chicken prices have increased in the last one week. Prices of some vegetables are on the rise. The price of lentil and gram also increased. However, the prices of eggs and green chillies have decreased slightly compared to a week ago.



Buyers claimed that the prices of products in all the countries of the world are reduced due to the upcoming Ramadan, but Bangladesh is an exception. The price of every product has increased before the advent of Ramadan. The price is almost twice as much in the retail market as in the wholesale market. Prices also vary from store to store. The buyers demanded quick action by strengthening market monitoring to keep commodity prices stable.



Traders said the price of every product has increased due to market syndicates and LCs. The price of chicken has increased due to the increase in food prices. Increase in price of cow feed, due to non-arrival of cows from India, the price of beef has increased. Monitoring needs to be strengthened.



However, everyone hopes that the product price will come within the reach of common buyers.



While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that broiler chickens were being sold at Tk 230 to Tk 240 per kg breaking the record for the last two-three weeks. Now it is selling for Tk 240 to Tk 250 per kg. With this, the price of broiler has increased by more than Tk 100 per kg in a span of about one and a half months.



Cabbage and cauliflower were being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 a piece depending on the size. A kg of sweet pumpkin Tk 40 to Tk 50, pumpkin pieces Tk 50 to Tk 60. Tk 60 to Tk 70 Tk depending on the size of the gourd. A kg of long and round brinjal is being sold for Tk 60 to Tk 80. Tomatoes are being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 50. Beans are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60, drumsticks at Tk 80 to SEE PAGE 2 COL 5from page 1



Tk 100, potal at Tk 80, bitter gourd at Tk 70 to Tk 90 and potatoes at Tk 27 to Tk 30 per kg.



Besides, Chichinga at Tk 55 to Tk 70, Jhinga at Tk 70 to Tk 100, Papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40, Kachur Lati at Tk 60 to Tk 70, Dhundul at Tk 55 to Tk 70 and Carrot at Tk 40 to Tk 55 per kg.



The price of green chillies is selling at Tk 160 per kg, which was Tk 190 to Tk 200 last week. Besides, the prices of other vegetables are almost unchanged. Although the price of vegetables fluctuates.



Meanwhile, onion (new) is Tk 40, garlic Tk 130 to Tk 150, ginger Tk 130 to Tk 160 and loose sugar Tk 115 to Tk 120. Open flour is being sold at Tk 60 and packet flour at Tk 65. Among them, two kg packets of flour are being sold at Tk 125 to Tk 130.



Zakir Hossain, a vegetable seller at Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, told the Daily Observer that the prices of winter vegetables are low during the end of winter and beginning of summer. This time the price of winter vegetables was higher throughout the season. It has not decreased yet. The prices of the new vegetables that are coming are also higher.



During the week, the price of chickpea is increasing to Tk 100 to Tk 105 per kg, which was Tk 90 to Tk 95 last week. Maskalai dal at Tk 155 to Tk 160 per kg with an increase of Tk 10.



Eggs are priced at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per dozen, which was Tk 150 last week. Last week too, Tk 135 to Tk 140 Tk was the dozen of farm chicken eggs. Besides, duck eggs are being sold at Tk 210 to Tk 220 and local chicken eggs at Tk 180 to Tk 190 per dozen.

Deen Mohammad, a fish seller of Mohammadpur Krishi Bazar, said that during this time the haor-bil gets dry, so the supply of fish in the market is less. And the price increases every year around this time. The prices of everything in the market is increased. The price of fish is not beyond that.



On the other hand, depending on the place, beef is being sold at Tk 730 to Tk 760 per kg in the market. Besides, mutton is being sold at Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,100 per kg depending on the location.



Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 340 to Tk 360 a kg, which was Tk 310 to Tk 320 a kg a few days ago. Layer chicken is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 320 per kg, which was Tk 290 to Tk 300 last week.



Besides, depending on the location, rui, katla, mrigel are being sold at Tk 340 to Tk 400 per kg, which was Tk 340 to Tk 360 two weeks ago. Tilapia Tk 200 to Tk 220, Pabda Tk 400 to Tk 450, pangas Tk 160 to Tk 180, horn fish Tk 400 to Tk 500 and koi fish are being sold at Tk 250 to Tk 270 per kg.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, consumers are suffering due to high prices of daily commodities. There is a huge negative impact on the quality of life of the common people. The government should make a strong effort to control the prices of products.



