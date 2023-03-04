India ranked 1st, BD 5th on internet shutdowns : Global report



Bangladesh is among the top five countries where authorities have shut down the internet last year as "weapons of control", according to a global digital rights watchdog.



Globally, internet provider authorities last year shut down the internet at least 187 times in 35 countries - the highest number ever in a single year, the report said.



The report released recently by digital rights watchdog Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition said authorities in Bangladesh have shut down the internet six times in 2022. It said the shutdowns were ordered during the BNP's protest rallies.



Last year, the Indian government shut down the internet 84 times in the country. The main reasons were the protests, violence, exams and elections in the country. In 2022, there were 49 internet shutdowns in Jammu and Kashmir alone, including 16 consecutive internet shutdowns between January and February. Rajasthan is second after Jammu and Kashmir to have 12 internet shutdowns in a year. West Bengal is at number three with seven internet shutdowns.



Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last year, holds the second spot with 22 shutdowns, while Iran is placed at the third spot with 18 shutdowns. Myanmar is in the fourth spot with 7 shutdowns.



Bangladesh holds the 5th spot with 6 shutdowns, the report added.



"These protracted and maliciously targeted attacks on human rights were deployed to wipe out democratic movements, crush people's power, and provide cover for violence," said the report titled Weapons of control, shields of impunity: Internet shutdowns in 2022.



The report said 48 shutdowns in 14 countries, including Bangladesh, coincided with documented human rights abuses.



Although in many countries the government shuts down the internet due to security reasons, the Indian government has surpassed all other countries in this regard. India has ranked first in terms of global internet shutdowns for the past five years. That's what a recent report published by Access Now and the Keep on coalition claims.



Since 2016, internet has been stopped repeatedly in India. Note that in 2016, 58 percent of global internet shutdowns occurred in India. The internet shutdown was ordered under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.



The directive issued by the DOT states that the temporary suspension may be granted "due to public emergency or public safety". The power to shut down the internet rests with the home ministries at the central and state levels.



In 2021, a total of 30,000 hours of internet was shut down worldwide, resulting in a loss of $5.45 billion. India is third in the list of worst affected countries due to this shutdown.