DU student attempts to commit suicide



A fourth-year student of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday night attempted to commit suicide, alleging his teacher of insulting him in front of the class.



Ehsan Dhrubo of the International Relations Department attempted this by consuming excessive sleeping fills. Later he was taken to hospital. He is now out of danger.



Dhrubo said, "I had a good relationship with one of my friends since first year. The relationship deteriorated when we were in the third year. After the break-up, she spread rumour about me."



Dhrubo further said, "Tanjim Sir brought the batch in a tour after the end of the third year. I did not go with them. I learnt a rumour about the girl that took place during the tour. So I took the chance and made a mockery. I think it's normal. But for this, Tanjim Sir humiliated me in front of the whole class very abominably. How can I show my face in front of the class next time?" Prof Md Tanjimuddin Khan said, "He came to my class late that day. At the end of the class I asked him to stand up. I asked him who spread such an abominable rumour about a female student? I admonished him. As a faculty member I can do this to my student because the rumour was not an easy one."



However, Dhurbo's classmates who were present on that day in the class also claimed that he (Dhrubo) usually turns into such an 'abominable person' whenever a girl refuses his proposal.



Ashrefa, a student of Dhurbo's batch, wrote on Facebook, "Earlier he turned the life of a female student into hell as she rejected his proposal. He always says that he will commit suicide or kill the girl who refuses him."



