Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU student attempts to commit suicide

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
DU Correspondent


A fourth-year student of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday night attempted to commit suicide, alleging his teacher of insulting him in front of the class.

Ehsan Dhrubo of the International Relations Department attempted this by consuming excessive sleeping fills. Later he was taken to hospital. He is now out of danger.

Dhrubo said, "I had a good relationship with one of my friends since first year. The relationship deteriorated when we were in the third year. After the break-up, she spread rumour about me."

Dhrubo further said, "Tanjim Sir brought the batch in a tour after the end of the third year. I did not go with them. I learnt a rumour about the girl that took place during the tour. So I took the chance and made a mockery. I think it's normal. But for this, Tanjim Sir humiliated me in front of the whole class very abominably. How can I show my face in front of the class next time?" Prof Md Tanjimuddin Khan said, "He came to my class late that day. At the end of the class I asked him to stand up. I asked him who spread such an abominable rumour about a female student? I admonished him. As a faculty member I can do this to my student because the rumour was not an easy one."

However, Dhurbo's classmates who were present on that day in the class also claimed that he (Dhrubo) usually turns into such an 'abominable person' whenever a girl refuses his proposal.

Ashrefa, a student of Dhurbo's batch, wrote on Facebook, "Earlier he turned the life of a female student into hell as she rejected his proposal. He always says that he will commit suicide or kill the girl who refuses him."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India ranked 1st, BD 5th on internet shutdowns : Global report
DU student attempts to commit suicide
Scientists reveal hidden corridor in great pyramid of Giza
220km long double pipeline for pumping crude to ERL likely to be completed by April
Bikers protest against draft policy on motorcycle movement
2 killed, 2 cops injured in Dhaka, M'singh road accidents
AL ignoring people who gave lives in Independence War, claims Fakhrul
One remanded,another sent to jail


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft