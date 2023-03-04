Video
220km long double pipeline for pumping crude to ERL likely to be completed by April

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: The construction works of 220km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) is expected to be completed by April.

So, pre-commissioning will be held in April after completion of the project.

Over 94 per cent works of the project have already been completed, Sharif Hasnat, Project Director (PD) told the Daily Observer.
Over 218km has already been installed, Sharif said.

Rest 2km pipeline will be completed within the current month, he said.

As a result, huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to ERL by the pipeline.

The Buoy of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) has already been installed at its site in Moheshkhali, Sharif confirmed.
"The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023," he added.

But he hoped that the project would be completed ahead of deadline.

"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" Sharif said.

After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

'Blue Water' a Holland Firm has manufactured the SPM and 220km long pipeline under the supervision of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL).

The project includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and installation of 110km long double pipeline totalling of 220km. The Chinense Exim Bank has been providing financial assistance for the project.

Currently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.
As per project proforma, 110km long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

The 110km long pipeline is being installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

17km long pipeline from deep sea to Moheshkhali point has been installed at 36 inches while from Moheshakhali to Chattogram ERL site is 8 inch diameter pipeline.

The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both. The 74km long off-shore installation include from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then 36km long on-shore installation includes from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.


