Bikers protest against draft policy on motorcycle movement

Several hundreds of motorcyclists on Friday took part in a human chain in Dhaka to demand the revision of the draft policy on motorcycle movement and the permission of motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge. The human chain was held in front of the National Press Club in the capital.



Some general motorcyclists groups including Bike BD, KB Riders, National Bikers, BD Bikers and BMRS took part in the human chain.

Participating in the human chain motorcyclists said, "We have come to know from the media that a draft on the motorcycle movement policy has been prepared. The drafted policy states that motorcycles cannot be driven at a speed exceeding 30 km per hour in the city. The maximum speed limit for motorcycles on highways is 60 kmph. Motorcycles with a minimum capacity of 126 Cubic Capacity (CC) can travel on the highway. No passenger can be transported on the highway without a driver. Motorcycles will not be allowed to ply on highways for 10 days before and after Eid and other festivals. A number of other such policies have been drafted, containing a number of irrelevant issues."



"This policy will not increase the safety of traffic in the city and the highways. On the contrary, it will increase the sufferings. It is not possible to reduce traffic congestion and accidents by making laws on motorcycles alone," they added.



The motorcyclists also said that the maximum speed limit in residential areas should be 30 kmph, but it should be applicable to all vehicles, not just motorcycles. In our country unregistered auto-rickshaws, Lagunas, CNG run auto-rickshaws are plying at a speed of 40-50 kmph in all cities. Walking in areas without local sidewalks is now dangerous. Legislate on these. This will also reduce traffic jams and accidents.



They said, the death rate in motorcycle accidents is increasing, but is it only for motorcycles? Check that first. Cutting off the head is not the solution for headaches. In the era of digital Bangladesh, judging only on CC is not rational. In today's world there are many low CC motorcycles which have good brakes and balance like 150 CC motorcycles. So, it would not be right to make this decision directly based on CC alone.



