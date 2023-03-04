2 killed, 2 cops injured in Dhaka, M'singh road accidents



At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Mymensingh on Friday.



In Dhaka, two persons were killed and three others, including two police men, were injured as a speeding pick-up van ran over them in Rayerbag area of Jatrabari in the capital Friday morning.



The deceased are Akbar Hossain, 40, a driver of CNG-run auto rickshaw and Hasan, 30.



The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where Hasan succumbed to his injuries.



He said police detained the driver and helper of the van. The detail of the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. The bodies have been kept at the DMCH morgue.



Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds two vegetable traders were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh road under Bhaluka upazila on Friday morning after a pickup van hit a truck, police said.



The deceased were Abdus Sattar, 26, a resident of Berua village under Phulpur upazila of the district, and Sajjad Hossain, 28, hailed from Madan upazila in Netrakona district.



