Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 killed, 2 cops injured in Dhaka, M'singh road accidents

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent


At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and  Mymensingh on Friday.

In Dhaka, two persons were killed and three others, including two police men, were injured as a speeding pick-up van ran over them in Rayerbag area of Jatrabari in the capital Friday morning.

The deceased are Akbar Hossain, 40, a driver of CNG-run auto rickshaw and Hasan, 30.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where Hasan succumbed to his injuries.

He said police detained the driver and helper of the van. The detail of the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. The bodies have been kept at the DMCH morgue.

Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds two vegetable traders were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh road under Bhaluka upazila on Friday morning after a pickup van hit a truck, police said.

The deceased were Abdus Sattar, 26, a resident of Berua village under Phulpur upazila of the district, and Sajjad Hossain, 28, hailed from Madan upazila in Netrakona district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India ranked 1st, BD 5th on internet shutdowns : Global report
DU student attempts to commit suicide
Scientists reveal hidden corridor in great pyramid of Giza
220km long double pipeline for pumping crude to ERL likely to be completed by April
Bikers protest against draft policy on motorcycle movement
2 killed, 2 cops injured in Dhaka, M'singh road accidents
AL ignoring people who gave lives in Independence War, claims Fakhrul
One remanded,another sent to jail


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft