Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Passing out parade of Ansar officers held

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The passing out parade of 19th batch of basic training programme of 38th BCS (Ansar) officers was held at Ansar-VDP Academy, Safipur, Gazipur on Thursday.

Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) Major General AKM Aminul Haque was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

A total 36 trainee officers participated in the parade after completing 12 months of rigorous basic training and a master degree programme on Human Security course under Dhaka University.

The chief guest gave an orientation speech to the trainee officers.

Ansar DG extended his heartiest congratulations and well-wishes to the officers on successful completion of their training and hoped that being imbued with the spirit of Liberation War.

He said, "The main driving force of Bangladesh is Ansar and VDP officers. By undergoing this basic training, newly recruited officers have established themselves as physically fit and agile officers."

He called on them to play a role in the overall economic development of the country and the nation in addition to the development of forces including the suppression of terrorism in remote hilly areas of the Chattogram Hill Tracts and the maintenance of law and order in remote areas of the country.

After the parade, all the officers were given certificates at Martyred Bir Bikram Elahi Bhaban Auditorium in the Academy premises.

DG handed over certificates to all 36 officers. Additional Director General (ADG) of Ansar and VDP Brigadier General Khandaker Farid Hasan was present at the programme as special guest.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Passing out parade of Ansar officers held
One new dengue case reported
46 held in anti-drugs drives across Dhaka
Money laundering through online gambling platforms: 5 arrested in Khulna
Four among six Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash buried
Govt to introduce cards to ease hassles
BD reports 4 more covid cases
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft