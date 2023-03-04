Passing out parade of Ansar officers held

The passing out parade of 19th batch of basic training programme of 38th BCS (Ansar) officers was held at Ansar-VDP Academy, Safipur, Gazipur on Thursday.



Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) Major General AKM Aminul Haque was present as the chief guest on the occasion.



A total 36 trainee officers participated in the parade after completing 12 months of rigorous basic training and a master degree programme on Human Security course under Dhaka University.



The chief guest gave an orientation speech to the trainee officers.



Ansar DG extended his heartiest congratulations and well-wishes to the officers on successful completion of their training and hoped that being imbued with the spirit of Liberation War.



He said, "The main driving force of Bangladesh is Ansar and VDP officers. By undergoing this basic training, newly recruited officers have established themselves as physically fit and agile officers."



He called on them to play a role in the overall economic development of the country and the nation in addition to the development of forces including the suppression of terrorism in remote hilly areas of the Chattogram Hill Tracts and the maintenance of law and order in remote areas of the country.



After the parade, all the officers were given certificates at Martyred Bir Bikram Elahi Bhaban Auditorium in the Academy premises.



DG handed over certificates to all 36 officers. Additional Director General (ADG) of Ansar and VDP Brigadier General Khandaker Farid Hasan was present at the programme as special guest.

