Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:42 AM
46 held in anti-drugs drives across Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Friday said they arrested 46 people for "selling and consuming banned drugs."

Sources at the DMP headquarters said Detective Branch sleuths and local police conducted drives across the city in the past 24 hours and arrested them.

Around 10,483 pieces of yaba, 43.350kg hemp, 122.70g heroin, 122.75 litres of foreign liquor, 52 litres of local liquor, and 256 bottles of Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup that fetches a high price in the narcotics market of Bangladesh, were recovered from the possession of the accused. Thirty-five cases were registered at local police stations.    UNB


