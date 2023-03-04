Video
Four among six Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash buried

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

FENI, Feb 3: Four of the six Bangladeshis who were killed in a recent road accident in South Africa were buried at their family graveyards in Feni on Friday.

Ismail Hossain, Razu Ahmed, Md Mustafa and Abul Hossain were buried at their respective homes after their namaz-e-janaza. Char Mojilishpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman MA Hossain said that Abul Hossain's body was brought to his village home on Thursday night. Later, he was buried in the family graveyard around 10 am on Friday.

However, Abul Hossain's son Nadim Hossain was buried in South Africa as he was a South African citizen.

Nizam Uddin, brother of the victim Ismail Hossain said that the bodies of four people arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.     UNB


