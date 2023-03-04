Govt to introduce cards to ease hassles

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday announced of starting Open Market Sale (OMS) programme with cards soon following the directives of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to avert public hassles.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to start OMS programme with cards like TCB card system. Following the directives, we are taking preparation to introduce the system. It would be introduced soon," the Minister while talking to media during his visit to ongoing OMS activities at Kopali Bazar of Porsha in Naogaon district, according to a Food Ministry press release.



"A person can buy OMS products several times repeatedly and sell those outside later while many don't get those. If the products are distributed through cards, this trend can be curbed and everyone can avail the OMS products then. One can buy OMS products once a week using the card," he added.



In response to a question on whether rice will be imported from abroad to reduce the market price, he said there is adequate stock of rice in the country. The Aman rice production has been good. Cultivation of Boro crops has started. Farmers will not get a fair price if rice is imported. They have to be paid fair price.



Mentioning about the lower income people, the Minister said that they will not have any problem. The OMS rice is being provided at Tk30 per kg. The Food-Friendly Programme (FFP) has been launched in this March. A total of 50 lakh families will get 30 kg rice once a month at Tk15 per kg.



Later, the Minister inspected the Nitpur Food Godown and examined the quality of rice stocks there.



Among others, Porsha Upazila Nirbahi officer Salma Begum, Upazila Chairman Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Upazila Food Officer Jahirul Islam were with the Minister during the visit.



