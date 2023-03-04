BD reports 4 more covid cases

Bangladesh reported four more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,854, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.26 per cent from Thursday's 0.44 per cent as 1,537 samples were tested.



The recovery rate increased to 98.33 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. UNB

