JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

SAVAR, Mar 3L Session jam in the pharmacy department of Jahangirnagar University took a heavy toll on the students of the 2016-17 session, as they are still waiting for their honours 3rd-year final examination results, while their batchmates in other departments have already graduated.

Students of that department sat for their 3rd-year final examination more than a year ago. The results are yet to be published, and the department has already taken their 4th-year final examination.

Now the students are in a quandary about whether they would lose another two academic years if they needed to re-admit in the same year.

As the department has already taken the 4th year's examination before publishing the 3rd year's results, students who get F grades in more than two subjects will lose another two years.

Because they would then have to sit for the same exams with two batches of junior session (2018-19 session), as their immediate batch's (2017-18 session) examination of the third year was already held.

Dr Mohammad Didare Alam Muhsin, chairman of the pharmacy department, stressed that the department took the 4th-year final examination to reduce session jams.

When the JU correspondent of UNB contacted Dr Farid Ahmed, then exam controller and the current dean of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences faculty, he declined to comment on the matter. "I can't recall anything now. So I won't comment on this matter," he said.

Md Masudur Rahman, then deputy controller of the Office of the Controller of Examination, echoed his senior, saying, "I'm on leave for preparatory retirement (LPR) now. Just as I left my duties, I erased everything from my memory in seven days."

According to the rules of the university, if any students fail in two subjects and have a minimum CGPA, they can continue their studies with their own batch. But if any student fails in more than two subjects, they will have to drop a year.    UNB


