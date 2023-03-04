Video
Man sentenced to life for possessing 28 gold bars

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent


A Dhaka Court on Thursday sentenced a man named Munkir Mia to life term imprisonment in a case filed over the recovery of 28 gold bars in 2018.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

Judge Fatema Ferdous of fifth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgement in absence of the convict, said state lawyer Adv AFM Rejaur Rahman Rumel.

Customs officials on December 5 in 2018 arrested Munkir Mia along with 28 gold bars at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while he was coming from Singapore.  A case was filed against him with Airport Police Station in this connection.Airport police submitted charge sheet accusing him on December 31 in 2019. The trial court examined six prosecution witnesses out of total eight .


