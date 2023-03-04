Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

HC's observation on student politics upsetting

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

While delivering order on a writ petition filed over the torture of a student of Islamic University of Kushtia, the High Court (HC) expressed grave concern over the future of country's student politics.

What a two member HC bench observation came in this regard not only echoes the long held frustration of people about student politics, but is also significant in the wake of recent rise of students' torture in the name of ragging.  A big number of students have been accused in tarnishing the splendid history of student politics and the authorities concerned should take measures in order to stop ragging in all universities.

However, HC's remarks regarding student politics came after the issue of serious negligence on the part of authority concerned in the case of physical torture inflicted on a freshman student of Islamic University. A probe committee report also questioned the role of top brass of the university.

Needs be mentioned, what the probe committee report had found in this case was not only a total dereliction of duty on the part of authority concerned, it also mentioned the university authority's partisan character.

If we look into the latest display of atrocities by the two BCL leaders of the Islamic University, we cannot but wonder how a student organisation with a glorious past can resort to such rowdy practices. Does the act of Sanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her five cohorts, whom, thanks to BCL, expelled from the party position for their alleged involvement in beating Fulpori and stripping of her clothes not go in sharp contrast with BCL's core spirit orchestrated in almost all political movements leading up to the Liberation War?

Can these derailed students ever imagine over the untold mental agony a female student has to go through under the threat of making her naked video go viral?

Such abhorrent trends in student politics started as part of establishing ruling party's control in education campuses from the early 90's. Since then, the place of ethics in student politics has been replaced by petty self interest and exercising muscle power.

 If the authorities concerned fail to provide security to students, they have no right to occupy chairs in our prime education centres. And their inefficiency and negligence in duty will only send a wrong message to the society. Had authorities concerned acted promptly in previous incidents of student harassment cases, it would not have repeated in the Islamic University today.

While it is not right to put the blame of a few bad eggs on the entire organisation, similarly, reforming BCL student activists through due corrective measures is also the need of the hour.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Increase seats on public transport for women
HC's observation on student politics upsetting
Wireless power for dealing energy crisis
Yet another power price hike!
Are footpaths for bikers or pedestrians?
Sugar market at sixes and sevens
Take strict action against ragging
Livestock Exhibition – 2023


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft