Solution to Rohingya crisis in Myanmar’s crux political spectrum

On February 1st marked two years since the Military Junta known as Tatmadaw took over the power in Myanmar orchestrating a coup which removed the incumbent National League for Democracy (NLD) government. Ever since the coup, massive protest erupted in parts of the country. The economy shrank by nearly 20 percent wiping out modest poverty reduction made over the past decade. In addition, millions of people are facing hunger and thousands of people feeling the nation to bordering countries, rendering the country on the verge of becoming a failed state. The chance of finding a peaceful resolution to Rohingya crisis is alarmingly getting slimmer.



The exiled lawmakers and activists of NLD government toppled by the State Administration Council- the Junta officially called as established a parallel government known as the National Unity Government (NUG). In September of that year, the NUG declared war on the junta and formed an armed division known as the People's Defence Force. This ushered a brutal struggle between the army and civilian sect.The Junta has put up resistance at multiple fronts rendering it anguished to uphold its power.



Military Regime and streams of hostilities

If we examine the trail of Myanmar's political history, it has always been ruled by a military junta ever since its independence from the British colonial rule in 1948. Asia analyst Ayesha Siddiqa, a senior fellow in the Department of Military Studies at King's College London, says that shortly after independence, the country began a civil war between ethnic groups with a Burmese majority. At that time, the military entered politics in the name of security and in the absence of strong political institutions.

"From the beginning, the Burmese army got involved in politics because there were divisions in the society, disputes over the distribution of resources and the lack of strong political institutions. That's how they became increasingly powerful in politics, and began to control it," she said.



General Ne Win led a military coup in 1962 and in 1974 instituted a new constitution based on an isolationist foreign policy and a socialist economic programme that nationalized Burma's major enterprises. This led to a deteriorating economic situation, black-market economy and wide spread corruption. This led to a massive protest in 1988 which ended in brutal military crackdown. In addition to economic turmoil, Myanmar's government faced admonishments for lack of inclusion and representation of ethnic minorities. Namely the confrontation between the majority Bamar and non-Bamar population is behind the root of Rohingya Crisis.



Stripping the Rohingya's of their rights

The formulation of the 1974 constitution stripped the rights of minorities and favoured the majority Bamar population. The first large scale Rohingya displacement began in 1978 when 200,000 people fled to Bangladesh, however, Myanmar later took them back in the face of western pressure. Finally, the 1982 citizenship law put the last nail in the coffin of Rohingya community's any hope of gaining rights. The citizenship law proclaimed that people who were settled before the Anglo-Burmese War of 1824 were legally Burmese citizens. There is strong evidence supporting Rohingyas stay in Mynmar prior to the war. The significant point about the present-day Rakhine is that Arakan had once been an independent state that had been taken over by the Konbaung rulers in 1785.



Attempts have been taken to change the demography of the Arakan population with that of the Bamar populace, and subsequent settlement has been successful. Presently, the Arakan Army consisting of Bamar and local ethnic groups are embroiled in an armed conflict with the Junta demanding autonomy.



The politics of Arakan

Since the advent of the coup, the Junta had shot live ammunition and massacred villages believed to be supporters of the opposition. At least 1,500 people have been killed by the military, estimated by the Thailand-based nonprofit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma). By late 2021, the junta has arrested more than eight thousand people, including journalists, medical workers, and NLD politicians. By January 2022, clashes between the People's Defence Force and the military spread across the country, reported by analysts.



The Junta is increasingly getting wedged from having to put up with multiple fronts of resistance. This has been evident as the Junta agreed on a ceasefire with the Arakan Army. Founded in Kachin State in 2009, Arakan Army has witnessed a rapid rise. It has currently 30,000 active fighters, the largest among other militia groups.



Previously, AA was against the rights of the Rohingya's, in recent times its mother organization United League for Arakan(ULA) and its spokespeople have called for a peaceful repatriation of Rohingya Crisis. AA can benefit from incorporating the armed militia sect of Rohingya and increaseits members.



Future of Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh government has had to face tough times diplomatically in the face of Junta's unhinged tactics to preserving its power. However, close association with the rebel groups can also backfire as it is still the Tatmadaw which holds the last say in foreign policy. Between the politics of Arakan and non-cooperation from the military regime, major international players must intervene to ensure a conducive environment for Rohingya repatriation.



The presence of major geopolitical actors in the region plays a significant role in peaceful solution of Rohingya crisis. From a realist perspective, China and India have their own self-interest in relation with Mynmar, hence, Bangladesh must carefully juggle with the major powers' interest as well as maintain cooperative relations with Mynmar in order to assure congenial environment for Rohingya repatriation. Recently the BURMA Act adopted by the United States has put sanctions and restrictions to the Junta regime. If Rohingya repatriation is to be realized, Bangladesh must work in multiple fronts with the regime and shadow government as well as the great powers to ensure a smooth sailing to the burning crisis.



Syeda Noshin Sharmily is pursuing her bachelor's in International Relations at University of Dhaka.




