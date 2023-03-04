Video
Tuning through social media trolling

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Mohammad Ehsanul Islam Khan

Tuning through social media trolling

Tuning through social media trolling

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and connect with others. It has given us the ability to share our opinions and thoughts with a wider audience and has allowed us to engage in meaningful discourse with people from all over the world. However, with this new power comes a new challenge: social media trolling.

On the one hand, social-media trolling can be seen as an infringement on the freedom of expression. In John Dryden's 'Mac Flecknoe', Dryden uses satire to mock and ridicule the pretensions of the king of dull poetry, Thomas Shadwell. Similarly, social media trolling can be used as a form of social commentary and critique, allowing individuals to voice their opinions and bring attention to important issues. In this sense, social media trolling can be seen as a form of free speech and an important aspect of a healthy and vibrant democracy.

On the other hand, social-media trolling is also used to harass and intimidate others, causing emotional and psychological maltreatment. This is particularly true for teenagers, who are often particularly vulnerable to the effects of social media. The anonymity and distance provided by the Internet can exacerbate these negative effects, making it easier for trolls to harass and intimidate their victims. This can lead to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and even trauma, and can cause lasting harm to a person's mental health. The perils of social-media trolling are particularly concerning in the age of Covid-19, where many people are spending more time online and are more susceptible to the negative effects of trolling.

So, what can be done to address the duality of social-media trolling? First and foremost, we must raise awareness about the harmful effects of social-media trolling. This can include providing resources and support for victims, as well as working to identify and address the root causes of trolling. In her seminal novel 'Speak', Laurie Halse Anderson explores the effects of bullying and harassment on the protagonist, Melinda. Through Melinda's experiences, Anderson highlights the power dynamic at play in bullying, as well as the mental and emotive toll it can take on those who are subjected to it. In the novel, Melinda finds out that she has still a lot to offer and can speak again. She makes up with her parents and her friends, and she realizes that the terrible experience has made her stronger and more grown-up. However, the tolerance of the victim should also be considered so that one cannot lose one's temper or emotions before receiving a mature lesson from the incident.

In addition, it is also important that we create safe online spaces where people can engage in respectful discourse and where trolling is not tolerated. This can involve strengthening online communities, encouraging positive behaviors, and implementing measures to prevent and address bullying and harassment. Platforms and websites should also take more responsibility for monitoring and removing harmful content, and should work to ensure that their users are protected from the negative effects of trolling.

Ultimately, the duality of social-media trolling highlights the need for a balanced approach that balances the right to freedom of expression with the need to protect individuals from harassment and harm. By taking steps to address the harmful effects of social-media trolling, we can create a safer and more supportive online community for all.

Succinctly, the jeopardies of trolling are a complex and pressing issue and one that requires a nuanced and balanced approach. As we continue to engage with one another online, we must work to create a safe and supportive online community that respects the rights of all individuals to express themselves freely, while also protecting them from the negative effects of trolling. The experiences of Melinda in 'Speak' and the satire of Dryden's 'Mac Flecknoe' serve as deterrent tales for our time, highlighting the importance of this issue and the need for increased action to address the problem of trolling and harassment online.

The author is a teacher, researcher and the president of Hello-Teen (S-13170), a govt registered non-profit organization for education, research and welfare in Bangladesh.


