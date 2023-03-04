Unmasking the agents of morality: Who’s to bell the cat?

Paul Atwood, a cerebral American historian, once famously put, "War is the American way of life. The US was born, grew, and became a superpower out of war, slavery, and human slaughter". Since Christopher Columbus's arrival in 1492, the American history is intertwined with the contempt of humanity. It's no secret that the United States perpetrated genocide against the Red Indians, left the Black lives gasping, and treated foreign immigrants as second-class citizens. At the backdrop of Iraqi inferno, Syrian Abyss and Afghan Limbo (beyond home), and the white rage, gun violence and severe human rights violations (at home), therefore, it is palatable to "unmask the mask" of the didactic tone of the "agents of (im) morality" on the eve of the Global Human Rights Day Commemoration this year, where Uncle Sam might have forgotten its own barbaric bloodshed history and its brand of exceptionalism of hypocrisy.



Although, the United States upholds itself as a 'world human rights defender', world reports and research data suggest that systematic, persistent and large-scale human rights violations have plagued the 'guardians of democracy'. From its very inception, the European colonization of the USA is replete with accounts of atrocities committed against indigenous peoples, where a dramatic decline of 90% of Native American and in certain regions as much as 98 percent was a direct result of ethnic cleansing, wars, and enslavement. These terrible incidents and accounts were just the beginning of the international human rights crimes committed by the United States, including genocide, extrajudicial murders, targeted killings, and other forms of state-sponsored terrorism.



In accordance with Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution, only Congress may declare war. However, only during World War II, the United States had "formally" declared war on another country. Neither the Korean War nor the Vietnam War, nor the protracted conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq were ever officially endorsed as war by Congress. Groundbreaking research by Brown University's Cost of War project estimates that the United States has spent $8 trillion on the worldwide war on terror, which has resulted in the deaths of over 900,000 people and the displacement of tens of millions.



Such a devastating toll on life and wealth did not eradicate terrorism, but rather gave rise to more savage terror groups every year, such as the revival of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The "defender of human rights" thus, has been abusing human rights and ignoring international rules and standards for decades in the name of national security and the battle against terror.



Althoughthe U.S. always "lecture" for ensuring democracy and human rights, when it comes to its allies, it tends to turn a blind eye. In many instances, Washington's traditional allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, have many human rights violations issues, including forced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, tortures, denying legal rights, and killing of internationally protected persons. Therefore, the "selections" of interventions manifest thatactual concerns are subordinate to the U.S. interests.

Notably, the US is the only major world power that has failed to fully ratify or adhere to any of the significant human rights instruments introduced by the United Nations (UN) or other human rights bodies. Despite its claims of being the champion of international human rights, the US has failed to ratify crucial human rights documents, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights - part of the International Bill of Human Rights, Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (Rome Statute).



The cliche says that, "history repeats itself" and it couldn't be more accurate than the case of the US. Farcically, the "global policeman" stoked anarchists, formed authoritarian regimes and exported color revolutions in the guise of so-called democratization and human rights violations across the world for its blatant self-interests.



However, Washington's so-called "leaseholds of humanity" in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia eventually backfired in the forms of the Capitol Riots, violent political protests, unsubstantiated claims of electoral irregularities and Black Lives Matter Movement in its own land.



Since racial inequities in the criminal justice system are deeply rooted in American history and penal policy, black people have long been the subjects of purposefully discriminatory criminal statutes. A report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that black Americans are 2.5 times more likely than white Americans to be murdered by police, and account for 31% of all deaths involving police. What's more, the concept of "race" has been institutionalized to the point that it is now considered the "defining" feature in the American system. According to a Washington Post report, African Americans make up less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than double the rate of White Americans, which the UN has touted as "vestige of slavery and racial segregation."



Arguably, after all these years, the term "police killings" has become synonymous to the law-and-order situation in the US. According to the data of World Politics Review, the US is one of the top 10 countries with the highest numbers of police killings (1,099) in the world. In addition, Police Violence Report 2020, 1124 people were killed by police in the United States and only 16 cases were filed against the responsible officers. Despite obligations in international human rights law to investigate, prosecute and provide reparations for excessive use of force by state agents, 98.3% of killings by police from 2013 to 2020 have resulted in no accountability, unearths the report of US based think-tank Mapping Police Violence.



While the US is hasty to denounce and rebuke human rights violations beyond its borders, its human rights record is definitely far from ideal and in some cases, beyond belief. Moreover, in 2021, the US detained more than 1.7 million migrants at its southern border, including 45,000 children. Violent law enforcement claimed 557 lives, the highest number since 1998, which more than doubled the previous year. Hence, given all these, it is imperative to ask if the US, a title-holder in pointing fingers at the human rights shortcomings of other countries, will take responsibility and address its dismal human rights record within its borders and beyond?



In conclusion, Uncle Sam's own human rights conditions are already "riddled with holes and hollows", and therefore, instead of schooling other countries on their human rights shortcomings, the US probably needs some self-introspection and should first address its human rights situation. Washington, henceforth, should cast away itself from its 'Western Immorality', a term suggested by Cold War expert Slavoj�i�ek, and bring an end its political manipulations with the so-called human rights diplomacy.



Sauid Ahmed Khan, Freelance Contributor & Graduate of Dept of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka.



