Two die unnaturally in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 3: Two day-labourers have died and two others were injured in an unnatural incident in Gournadi Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased were identified as Md Harun Khan, 52, and Shahid Hawlader, 42.



The injured persons are: Kalachan Sarder, 45, and Lokman, 30.



Local sources said some five to six day-labourers were lifting branches of a tree from a ditch in Shaora Village of the upazila on Tuesday. At that time, a branch of a tree fell on them from the bank of the ditch accidentally, which left Harun Khan dead on the spot and three others injured.



Later on, Shahid succumbed to his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.



Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Police Station Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.