

Farmers expect bumper sunflower production at Saghata



According to office sources, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) set up a regional research office 'On Farm of Research Division' in the district in 2017 with a view to improving the existing cropping system practised by local farmers.



To introduce new crops and varieties for river basin areas of the country was another objective of the research division, sources said.

Since the establishment of the research office here, the officials of the office started motivational activities to the farmers of river basin areas of Saghata Upazila in the district to cultivate various crops released by BARI in recent years.



Like other varieties, the officials also motivated the farmers to farm sunflower on the sandy char land.



In response, a number of farmers of the upazila cultivated sunflower on their land for the first time taking Bari released seed of the variety and technical support.



The crop grew well on the sandy char land, and the growers are expecting bumper production of the variety.



Not only that, the farmers are also dreaming of getting desired and fair prices against the crop this season.



As the crop has taken a new look in the field, the enthusiastic people are crowding the crop field to see the beauty of it.



Many of them are rushing the crop fields and taking pictures of the crop on camera.



Altaf Hossain, a farmer of the upazila, said seeing the successful farming of the variety, a number of farmers are visiting the crop field and expressing their zeal and enthusiasm to cultivate the crop on their land in coming season.



Abdullah Al-Mahmud, senior scientific officer of On Farm Research Division here, said, many of the interested farmers of the upazila and its surrounding areas are communicating with us to farm the variety on their land in the next season but we cannot provide the farmers with need-based agri-input supports except advice and technological support as the duration of the project has already expired.



Md Zahangir Kabir, Saghata Upazila chairman, said, as the river basin farmers of the upazila were being profited economically by farming the BARI-released verities on the sandy char land at the direct supervision of the research office here, he urged the higher authorities of BARI to extend the activities of the research office for more years, considering the farmers' interest.



