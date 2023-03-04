Video
Four fined in Habiganj, Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined four persons Tk 1.40 lakh on different charges in two districts- Habiganj and Laxmipur.
HABIGANJ: A mobile court, in a drive, fined a man Tk 1 lakh for lifting soil illegally from a cropland in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The fined man is Md Amir Uddin. A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the upazila Rahat Bin Kutub conducted the drive in Sheulia area in the afternoon, and fined the man the amount under the Balumhal and Soil Management Act 2010.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined the owners of three business establishments on different charges in Raipur Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by District DNCRP Assistant Director (AD) Nur Hossain Rubel conducted a drive in Rakhalia Bazar of the upazila on Monday last. The mobile court fined the owner of Soudia Bakery Tk 30,000 for its unhygienic environment and not having price tags while Bismillah Pharmacy and Popular Pharmacy were fined Tk 5,000 each.


