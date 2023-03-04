Probe body formed to investigate student torture at RU

RAJSHAHI, Mar 3: The administration of Rajshahi University (RU) has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate torture of a female student by another female one of the university (RU).



This information was confirmed by M Tarek Noor, student advisor on Tuesday night.



Convener of the probe committee is Professor Md Ashraful Islam Khan of Population Science and Human Resource Development Department of RU. Two other members are resident teachers of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall Manikrishna Mahanta and Assistant Proctor Dr Saika Kabir Neetu.



Victim Sumaiya Sultana is a student of 2020-21 academic year of Social Work Department of RU. The accused is Nurunnahar Dolan, a student of the 2017-18 session of Music Department of the university.



Student Dolan of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall had been physically and mentally torturing Sumaiya Sultana of the same hall for seven days.



Provost of the hall Farzana Qayyum Kaya called the victim student to her room On Tuesday; General Secretary of Chhatra League of the hall Smriti and accused Dolan were present there.



The victim student got senseless there. Later on, she was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

