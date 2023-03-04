Video
Home Countryside

Four bodies of total six killed in South Afruca buried in Feni

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 3: Four out of total six people killed in a road accident in South Africa were buried in family graveyards in their respective villages on Friday morning.

These bodies were air-lifted by Emirates Airlines to Feni on Thursday afternoon.

On February 24, the road accident of a private car took place in the morning in Lokanka area of Western Cape Province, killing five Bangladeshis including a 10-year old child on the spot and wounding one.

The car boarding them was going to Cape Town Airport from Western Cape.

The deceased are: Abul Hossain, 45, his son Nadim Hossain, 10,   Razu Ahmed, 35, Ismail Hossain, 38, and Mostafa Kamal, 40. Injured Anisul Haq Milon, 28, died in the hospital while being treated. All deceased  were from different  upazilas of Feni.
Relatives said, child Nadim was buried in South Africa. Body of Anisul will be brought later on.

Nizam Uddin, a resident of Biroli Village in Feni Sadar Upazila and brother of Ismail Hossain, said, an Emirates flight lifted four bodies at 5:40 pm on Thursday. After formalities at the airport in Dhaka, bodies were handed over to their family members. At 11pm they moved to Feni with the bodies.

Anisul Haq Milon was the son of Bahar Mia of Ramanandapur Village of Dagonbhuiyan Upazila.


