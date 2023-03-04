Four drown in Barguna, Natore, Brahmanbaria

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barguna, Natore and Brahmanbaria, in two days.



BARGUNA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Amtali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Junaid, 2, son of Jewel Hawlader, a resident of Ghatkhali Village under Chawra Union of the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while playing near its bank.



Family members rescued him and took to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Jobayer Hossain, 8, son of Monirul Islam, a resident of Moukhara Village of the upazila. He was a second grader of a local primary school.



It was known that the boy fell in a pond next to his house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, he was rescued and taken to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.



Baraigram Municipal Mayor Majedul Bari Nayon confirmed the matter.



NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Two people drowned as a boat capsized in the Titas River after being hit by the pillar of a bridge on Wednesday.



The accident took place in the river in Sitarampur area of the upazila at around 3:15pm.



The deceased were identified as Ratri Chowdhury, a ninth grader at local school and daughter of Prahllad Chowdhury of Ward No. 2 Barail area of the upazila, and Hafez Md Mahmud Ullah, son of Hafez Faruq Mia of Mirzachar Village under Raipura Upazila.



Nabinagar Fire Service Station Officer Md Humayun Kabir said a trawler with 100 sacks of cement and 50 passengers on its board hit hard the pillar of an under construction bridge at Sitarampur. Two passengers of the boat died on the spot at that time.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation.



Later on, they recovered the body of the deceased from the river, the official added.



