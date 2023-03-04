13 get life term, one faces 10-yr jail in separate cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced 13 men to life-term of imprisonment and a woman to 10 years' jail in different murder and arms cases in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Laxmipur and Meherpur.



LALMONIRHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced five members of the banned militant outfit 'Ansarullah Bangla Team' to life-term of imprisonment in an arms case.



Lalmonirhat Special Tribunal-1 and District and Sessions Judge Md Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict.



The convicts are: Hasan Ali alias Lal, his brother Abu Nayeem Mister, Asmat Ali alias Laltu, Ali Hossain and Shafiul Islam Saddam, residents of Uttar Mushrat Madati Village under Kaliganj Upazila of the district.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more month in jail.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Akmal Hossain Ahmed confirmed the matter.



According to the case statement, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested them from a primary school at the village while they were holding a secret meeting on October 30, 2018.



Two pistols, four rounds of bullets, two magazines, gun powder, other equipment used in making bomb, leaflets and books related to the militancy were also recovered from their possession during the drive.



A case was filed with Kaliganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.



After completing all legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to ten years' jail for killing her eight-year-old son in 2019.



Lakshmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rohibul Islam passed the verdict and sent the convict to jail with conviction warrant.

The condemned convict is Swapna Begum, 30.



The court also fined the convict Swapna Begum Tk 5,000.



PP of the court Jasim Uddin said the convict however, will pass her jail period at her home under District Social Services Office as the court came up with a provisional judgment, considering her age, behaviour and other related angles. She will not be allowed to get involved in any other crimes in this time.



According to the case statement, Swapna Begum got married with Russel Hossain of Sadar Upazila in the district in 2010. They became parents of two sons Kawser Hossain and Sabbir Hossain.



In 2017, Russel married another woman in Chattogram. Swapna became mentally disturbed since then.



On October 14, 2019, as Swapna was working in a neighbouring house, Kawser came to her and demanded Tk 10 for buying something to eat. She sent him back to home and after coming back from work, Kawser again started demanding money. In a fit of rage, Swapna strangled her son to death.



Father of the child Rasel filed a case against Swapna with Laxmipur Sadar PS on October 15, 2019.



Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



MEHERPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced eight people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a tobacco trader in Gangni Upazila in 2017.



District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Shahidullah handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Gangni Upazila Krishak League President Atiar Rahman, Chamidul, Sahar Ali, Tipu Sultan, Abdul Khalek, Akhteruzzaman, Abdul Mannan and Zillur Rahman. All of them are residents of Lakshinaarayanpur Dhala Village in Gangni Upazila.



According to the prosecution, former union parishad (UP) member of Lakshinaarayanpur Dhala Village Atiar Rahman and the then incumbent UP member Azmain Hossain Tutul had a longstanding conflict over establishing supremacy in the area.



Following this, the opponents killed Noil, 40, brother of Azmain Hossain Tutul near Eidgah ground of neighbouring Nawpara area on July 29, 2017.



The deceased's brother Azmain Hossain Tutul filed a murder case with Gangni PS in this regard.



Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of 15 witnesses.



PP of the court Pallab Bhattacharya fought for the case on behalf of the state while Advocate AKM Shafiqul Alam for the accused.



