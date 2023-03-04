Bangabandhu Agricultural Museum opens in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Mar 3: Bangabandhu Agricultural Museum and Farmers Light House (BAMFLH) was opened in the district on Wednesday at 11:30 am.



Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, MP, inaugurated BAMFLH as the chief guest at a function held in the conference hall of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Satkhira. It was presided over by Dr Md Jamal Uddin, deputy director of the DAE.



Md Nazrul Islam, chairman of Satkhira Zilla Parishad and general secretary of District Awami League (AL), spoke as the special guest.

Among others, Dr Tahmid Ansari, chief scientific officer of BARI Research Centre, Mahfuza Sultana Rubi, president of District Krishak League, Kazi Hashim Uddin Himel, vice-president of Satkhira District Chhatra League, AL Leader Md Noor Monowar, and Agriculturist Md Monir Hossain, Sadar Upazila agriculture officer also spoke.



Asashuni Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Rajibul Hasan, Debhata Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahid Mohammad Titumir, Khamarbari Satkhira Agricultural Engineer Md Harun-Or Rashid, and Mir Habibur Rahman Bitu were present at the opening function.



After the opening, a discussion meeting was held.



